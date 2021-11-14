Kreider scores SO winner, Rangers beat Devils 4-3 MICHAEL DOMINSKI, Associated Press Nov. 14, 2021
NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Kreider scored the deciding goal in the seventh round of the shootout and the New York Rangers beat the New Jersey Devils 4-3 Sunday night.
Kaapo Kaako had a goal and an assist, and Adam Fox and Alexis Lafreniere also scored to help the Rangers win their third straight and beat the Devils for the seventh straight time. Alexandar Georgiev made 24 saves.
Written By
MICHAEL DOMINSKI