Kreider scores 45th goal, Rangers hold off Penguins 3-2 WILL GRAVES, AP Sports Writer March 29, 2022
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Frank Vatrano and Braden Schneider scored less than five minutes apart in the second period, Chris Kreider added his 45th goal in the third and the New York Rangers moved into second place in the Metropolitan Division with a 3-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night.
Igor Shesterskin made 22 saves, including a stop on Penguins forward Jake Guentzel in the final seconds to help New York beat Pittsburgh for the second time in five days.