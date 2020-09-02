Kooyong Classic in 2021 canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

Recommended Video:

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A three-day exhibition tennis tournament ahead of next year’s Australian Open has been canceled due to expected COVID-19 restrictions in Melbourne.

The Kooyong Classic was to be held in the week before the Jan. 18-31 Australian Open. It has been played since 1988, when the season-opening major moved from Kooyong, its original home, to Melbourne Park.

Kooyong officials said the tournament will return in 2022 with an extended clubhouse and other increased facilities to allow for more spectators at the venue.

“We really feel that this is the right thing to do,” said Kooyong club president Peter Carew. “Our No. 1 priority is the safety of players, spectators, our sponsors and the KLTC staff.

“At this stage there are so many unknowns. There is also the uncertainty around the Australian Open and how other events around it will be presented, which adds other complexities in planning.”

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley has said he remains confident the Grand Slam tournament will go ahead, even without fans if necessary. Players and officials could be required to stay in a biosecure bubble similar to what is being used at the U.S. Open currently being played.

Melbourne has been the hardest-hit city by a second wave of COVID-19 in Australia and residents remain in lockdown and under a night curfew.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports