Lawyer: Photos of Kobe Bryant's remains shared 'for a laugh' ANDREW DALTON, Associated Press Aug. 10, 2022 Updated: Aug. 11, 2022 9:32 a.m.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — An institutional “culture of callousness” led Los Angeles County deputies and firefighters to shoot and share photos of the remains of Kobe Bryant and other victims of the 2020 helicopter crash that killed the Lakers star, his 13-year-old daughter, and seven others, a lawyer for Bryant's widow told a jury Wednesday.
Vanessa Bryant's attorney Luis Li told jurors in his opening statement in U.S. District Court in her invasion of privacy trial against the county that the cell-phone photos shot at the crash scene by a deputy and a fire captain were “visual gossip" viewed “for a laugh," and had no official purpose.