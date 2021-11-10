Koback, Finn spark Toledo to 49-17 romp over Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Bryant Koback ran for two first-quarter touchdowns and Dequan Finn threw three TD passes and ran for two scores as Toledo rolled to a 49-17 victory over Bowling Green in Mid-American Conference play on Wednesday night.

Koback had scoring runs of 50 and 10 yards to stake the Rockets (5-5, 3-3) to a 14-0 lead. After Bowling Green (3-7, 1-5) pulled to within 14-10 on Terion Stewart's 8-yard TD run and a 47-yard field goal by Nate Needham with 10:56 left in the second quarter, Finn took over.