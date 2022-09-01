Knight sets points record in US win at women's hockey worlds

HERNING, Denmark (AP) — United States forward Hilary Knight broke the record for career points at the women's hockey world championship with a goal and an assist Thursday as the Americans overpowered Hungary 12-1 in the quarterfinals.

The 33-year-old Knight has a total of 87 points from 12 appearances at the worlds, surpassing Canadian forward Hayley Wickenheiser’s previous mark of 86.