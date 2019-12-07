https://www.darientimes.com/sports/article/Kings-Oilers-Sums-14888956.php
Kings-Oilers Sums
|Los Angeles
|0 0 1—1
|Edmonton
|2 0 0—2
First Period_1, Edmonton, Draisaitl 19 (Chiasson, Neal), 11:02 (pp). 2, Edmonton, Chiasson 3 (Draisaitl, McDavid), 14:46 (pp). Penalties_Kempe, LA, (holding), 10:10; Walker, LA, (hooking), 14:21; Granlund, EDM, (hooking), 18:21.
Second Period_None. Penalties_None.
Third Period_3, Los Angeles, Amadio 5 (Ryan, Doughty), 13:32. Penalties_Carter, LA, (tripping), 1:25; K.Russell, EDM, (hooking), 5:10.
Shots on Goal_Los Angeles 18-5-13_36. Edmonton 10-3-7_20.
Power-play opportunities_Los Angeles 0 of 2; Edmonton 2 of 3.
Goalies_Los Angeles, Quick 7-12-1 (20 shots-18 saves). Edmonton, Koskinen 11-3-2 (36-35).
A_17,044 (18,641). T_2:26.
Referees_Dean Morton, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Brian Mach, Libor Suchanek.
