King bails out Chapman, saves Yanks' 3-0 win over Blue Jays LARRY FLEISHER, Associated Press April 15, 2022
NEW YORK (AP) — Michael King escaped a bases-loaded, no-outs jam created by Aroldis Chapman to preserve the New York Yankees’ 3-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday night after Luis Severino became the first pitcher to strike out Vladimir Guerrero Jr. three times.
Guerrero struck out four times in all for the first time in his career, a night after hitting three homers and going 4 for 4.
