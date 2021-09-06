Kieboom, Nats rally again, score 2 in 9th to edge Mets 4-3 PATRICK STEVENS, Associated Press Sep. 6, 2021 Updated: Sep. 6, 2021 5:25 p.m.
1 of8 Washington Nationals' Carter Kieboom (8) high-fives Alex Avila (6) after hitting a walkoff single to drive in Josh Bell during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in Washington. Nationals' Alcides Escobar, right, looks on. Nick Wass/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Washington Nationals' Carter Kieboom, center, is mobbed by teammates after he hit a walkoff single to drive in Josh Bell during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in Washington. Nick Wass/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 New York Mets' Pete Alonso runs home to score on a single by Michael Conforto during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Washington. Nick Wass/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 New York Mets' Francisco Lindor gestures toward the stands after he score on his home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Washington. Nick Wass/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Washington Nationals' Carter Kieboom shakes his head after he was doused and continues to celebrate his walkoff single in the ninth inning that drove in Josh Bell after a baseball game against the New York Mets, Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in Washington. Nick Wass/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
WASHINGTON (AP) — Carter Kieboom and Andrew Stevenson hit RBI singles in the ninth inning off Edwin Díaz and the Washington Nationals rallied once again, edging the New York Mets 4-3 Monday in the finale of a five-game series.
The Nationals, who had lost eight of their last nine, were 1 for 14 with runners in scoring position prior to the ninth.
