Kevin Chappell shoots 11-under 59 at The Greenbrier

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) — Kevin Chappell shot an 11-under 59 on Friday in the second round of A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier for the 11th sub-round 60 round in PGA Tour history.

Chappell missed a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-4 ninth to fall a stroke short of Jim Furyk's tour record.

Making his first PGA Tour start since back surgery last fall, Chappell opened with a par on No. 10, then birdied the next eight to make the turn in 28. He added birdies on No. 1, 5 and 7.

Jim Furyk set the record in 2016 with a 58 in the final round of the Travelers Championship.

Chappell was 10 under for the tournament. He opened with a 71.

It was the first sub-60 round on the PGA Tour since Brandt Snedeker's 59 at the 2018 Wyndham Championship. Stuart Appleby shot 59 at The Greenbrier in the final round in 2010 to win by one stroke in its inaugural season in 2010.

