Kelly blasts 2 late homers, D-backs beat Dodgers 3-2 in 11

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carson Kelly hit a tying two-run homer in the ninth inning and a tiebreaking solo shot in the 11th, propelling the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 3-2 comeback victory over the major league-leading Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night.

Both benches cleared after the final out when Archie Bradley shouted and pointed at the Dodgers' dugout after completing his third save.

Bradley had thrown an inside pitch to A.J. Pollock that appeared to hit the slugger on the hand, but instead popped into the air and was caught for the first out of the 11th.

Video review confirmed the out, but Pollock and Bradley exchanged gestures as Pollock left the field. The hostilities resumed after the final out, with Dodgers manager Dave Roberts getting particularly upset with someone on the Diamondbacks' side, but no punches were thrown.

Andrew Chafin (2-2) pitched the 10th for the Diamondbacks, who ended the Dodgers' five-game winning streak and earned their fifth victory in six games thanks to Kelly's heroics.

After Kelly drove his tying shot to right off Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen, the catcher improbably added a solo shot to left against Julio Urías (4-3) for the first multi-homer game of his career.

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, in Los Angeles. Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, in Los Angeles. Photo: Mark J. Terrill, AP Photo: Mark J. Terrill, AP Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close Kelly blasts 2 late homers, D-backs beat Dodgers 3-2 in 11 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

Kelly had 14 previous career homers over four big league seasons, but he has been a scourge at Dodger Stadium this year.

He also hit a ninth-inning, go-ahead homer off Jansen on July 3 during an extra-inning win by the Dodgers. Kelly even delivered a pinch-hit RBI double in the 13th inning back on March 29.

Los Angeles managed no hits and one baserunner after the third inning while losing for just the second time in 10 games. Joc Pederson drew a leadoff walk in the 11th, but the Dodgers failed to mount a rally for a second straight walk-off victory.

Walker Buehler pitched six scoreless innings of four-hit ball and rookie Will Smith had an early RBI double for the Dodgers, who were clinging to a 2-0 lead until Jansen blew his fifth save of the season.

Robbie Ray recorded seven strikeouts during six mostly dominant innings of two-hit ball for Arizona, but his teammates couldn't score until the ninth.

Kelly hit his 15th homer after Nick Ahmed's leadoff single off Jansen, the Dodgers' up-and-down veteran reliever. Kelly's shot also extended the Diamondbacks' streak to 16 consecutive games with a homer at Dodger Stadium, the longest by an opponent in the building's history.

Other than the third, Ray was unhittable. The Dodgers went 0 for 15, struck out six times and only put six balls in play during their other five innings against him.

3 MILLION IN BLUE

The Dodgers topped 3 million fans at the earliest point in a season in franchise history when they drew 49,538 to their 62nd home game. The Dodgers have drawn 3 million fans in eight consecutive seasons.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Diamondbacks: RHP Luke Weaver threw 10 pitches in his first bullpen session since injuring his elbow in May.

Dodgers: OF Alex Verdugo is likely to be out for two weeks with a strained oblique muscle, Roberts said. ... Newly acquired infielder Jedd Gyorko will need a week of rehab at Triple-A Oklahoma City soon, but is likely to join the Dodgers this month.

UP NEXT

Kenta Maeda (7-8, 4.37 ERA) comes off his worst start of the season to take another shot at his first victory since May for the Dodgers. Arizona sends out rookie Alex Young (4-1, 2.60 ERA) for his seventh career start.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports