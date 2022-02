Pete Paguaga / Hearst Connecticut Media file photo

Kate Demark earned a silver medal in the 600-meter run to highlight the Darien girls indoor track and field team’s performance at the CIAC State Open in New Haven on Saturday.

Demark, a junior, ran to a time of 1:37.56 in the 600, finishing second behind Windsor’s Brittani Westberry, who finished in 1:36.70. That duo had finished one-two at the Class L meet a week earlier, with Demark winning that race.