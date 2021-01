HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Isaac Kante scored 12 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead Hofstra to a 71-58 win over Towson on Saturday.

Kvonn Cramer had 16 points for Hofstra (8-6, 4-3 Colonial Athletic Association). Jalen Ray scored 16 points andTareq Coburn had 12 points with nine rebounds.