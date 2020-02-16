Kante, Pemberton lead Hofstra past UNC Wilmington 78-64

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Isaac Kante scored a career-high 23 points with 14 rebounds, Eli Pemberton scored 23 and Hofstra rolled past UNC Wilmington 78-64 on Saturday.

Kante knocked down 6 of 8 shots from the floor and made 11 of 16 free throws for the Pride (20-7, 11-3 Colonial Athletic Association). The junior notched his eighth double-double of the season. Pemberton buried 7 of 14 shots and all eight of his free throws. Tareq Coburn hit three 3-pointers and scored 12 with eight rebounds and four assists as Hofstra won its sixth straight game.

Freshman Shykeim Phillips had 14 points to lead the Seahawks (8-20, 3-12). Ty Gadsden added 11 points, while Marten Linssen and reserve Jaylen Sims both scored 10.

Hofstra shot 46% from the floor but made only 8 of 26 (31%) from beyond the arc. The Pride sank 24 of 32 free throws. UNC Wilmington shot 42% overall and 35% from distance (6 of 17). The Seahawks hit 16 of 19 foul shots.

The Pride improve to 2-0 against the Seahawks this season. Hofstra defeated UNC Wilmington 63-61 on Jan. 16.

