Kansas snaps losing skid and stuns Texas 57-56 in OT

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Jalon Daniels hit Jared Casey on a scrambling pass for a 2-point conversion in overtime and Kansas stunned Texas 57-56 Saturday night to snap the Jayhawks' eight game losing streak this season and a 56-game losing streak in Big 12 road games.

Texas had rallied from 21 down in the second half to force overtime on Casey Thompson's touchdown pass to Cade Brewer with 22 seconds left.

Texas got the ball first in overtime and scored on Marcus Washington's scoop-and-stretch touchdown catch. But Kansas (2-8, 1-6 Big 12) answered with Devin Neal's 2-yard touchdown run.

First-year Kansas coach Lance Leipold then immediately decided to go for the win and Kansas players stormed onto the field when Daniels found Casey trailing the scrambling quarterback across the middle of the field and the fullback cradled the throw for the score.

Texas (4-6, 2-5) started 4-1 under first-year coach Steve Sarkisian, but has now lost five in a row for the first time since 1956.

Daniels passed for 202 yards and three touchdowns and ran for a score. Neal rushed for 143 yards and three touchdowns for the Jayhawks, who hadn't won a road game in the Big 12 since 2008. The Jayhawks defense forced four Texas turnovers.

Thompson finished with 358 yards passing with six touchdowns for the Longhorns, who must win their final two games to become bowl eligible.

Kansas hadn't scored more than 33 points in a game this season and rolled up 35 by halftime.

THE TAKEAWY

Kansas: The Jayhawks got the huge win the program so desperately needed with cool play from Daniels and bold decision making from Leipold. The Jayhawks had battled Oklahoma close earlier this season only to let that one get away. Getting a win like this on the road can only build momentum for Leipold's long rebuild.

Texas: It's a devastating loss for a program that started the season ranked but has hit utter collapse. Instead of surrendering a second-half lead this week, the Longhorns never led in this one. Making things worse: standout running back Bijan Robinson left the game in the third quarter with an apparent arm or shoulder injury.

UP NEXT

Kansas plays at TCU next Saturday

Texas plays at West Virginia next Saturday

