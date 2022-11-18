Skip to main content
Sports

Kansas St. 70, Rio Grande 45

Sango 0-3 0-0 0, Dorsey 0-11 1-2 1, Jones 4-9 2-2 11, Kailahi 2-12 2-2 8, Kyle 2-8 0-0 6, McCorry 0-1 2-2 2, O'Keefe 3-9 0-0 7, Soysal 0-1 0-0 0, McGarity 0-3 0-0 0, Trotter 0-3 0-0 0, Williams 3-7 2-2 10, Sturdivant 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 14-69 9-10 45

KANSAS ST. (4-0)

Maupin 0-2 2-4 2, Lauterbach 3-6 0-0 7, Ebert 2-7 0-0 5, Brylee Glenn 5-6 0-0 11, Sundell 3-5 2-2 8, Shematsi 1-4 0-0 2, Dallinger 0-2 0-0 0, Jaelyn Glenn 5-11 0-0 13, Gregory 4-8 2-2 13, Parks 1-5 0-0 2, Greer 3-7 1-2 7, Totals 27-63 7-10 70

Rio Grande 9 4 14 18 45
Kansas St. 19 15 21 15 70

3-Point Goals_Rio Grande 8-39 (Dorsey 0-7, Jones 1-6, Kailahi 2-7, Kyle 2-6, McCorry 0-1, O'Keefe 1-2, McGarity 0-1, Trotter 0-3, Williams 2-4, Sturdivant 0-2), Kansas St. 9-26 (Lauterbach 1-1, Ebert 1-3, B.Glenn 1-2, Sundell 0-1, Shematsi 0-3, J.Glenn 3-7, Gregory 3-7, Parks 0-2). Assists_Rio Grande 9 (McGarity 2, Williams 2), Kansas St. 19 (Sundell 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Rio Grande 38 (Kailahi 9), Kansas St. 51 (Sundell 11). Total Fouls_Rio Grande 12, Kansas St. 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,598.

More for you
Written By