Kansas City-Tampa Bay Runs

Rays second. Francisco Mejia singles to shallow infield. Isaac Paredes doubles to deep left field. Francisco Mejia to third. Yu Chang singles to left field. Isaac Paredes to third. Francisco Mejia scores. Yu Chang to second. Isaac Paredes scores. Taylor Walls doubles to deep left field. Yu Chang scores. Jose Siri pops out to first base to Vinnie Pasquantino. Yandy Diaz walks. Randy Arozarena flies out to deep right field to Kyle Isbel. Taylor Walls to third. Manuel Margot grounds out to shortstop, Nicky Lopez to Vinnie Pasquantino.
3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rays 3, Royals 0.