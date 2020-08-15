https://www.darientimes.com/sports/article/Kansas-City-Minnesota-Runs-15485608.php Kansas City-Minnesota Runs Published 8:40 pm EDT, Friday, August 14, 2020 Recommended Video: Most Popular 1 August presidential primary in Darien gets low turnout 2 Free drive-in movie showing of Shrek Friday in Darien to benefit Person-to-Person 3 Darien first selectman named to board of Bridgeport youth-based nonprofit 4 Hybrid to in-person: Darien school district shares reopening plans 5 Opinion: Wood provided comfort, compassion when needed 6 Darien urges town residents to be prepared, sign up for call list 7 CIAC to pause football activity, meet with Dept. of Health View Comments © 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.