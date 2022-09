Royals first. MJ Melendez homers to center field. Michael Massey grounds out to shallow right field, Ryan Kreidler to Spencer Torkelson. Salvador Perez flies out to right center field to Willi Castro. Vinnie Pasquantino singles to center field. Edward Olivares singles to shallow right field. Vinnie Pasquantino to second. Hunter Dozier lines out to left field to Victor Reyes.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Royals 1, Tigers 0.