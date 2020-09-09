Kansas City-Cleveland Runs

Indians first. Cesar Hernandez lines out to shallow right field to Hunter Dozier. Mike Freeman doubles to deep left center field. Francisco Lindor grounds out to first base to Hunter Dozier. Mike Freeman to third. Carlos Santana homers to center field. Mike Freeman scores. Franmil Reyes grounds out to shallow left field, Matt Reynolds to Hunter Dozier.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Indians 2, Royals 0.

Indians second. Tyler Naquin flies out to left field to Alex Gordon. Josh Naylor grounds out to right field, Nicky Lopez to Hunter Dozier. Sandy Leon homers to center field. Delino DeShields grounds out to shallow infield, Adalberto Mondesi to Hunter Dozier.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Indians 3, Royals 0.

Royals third. Edward Olivares strikes out swinging. Nicky Lopez doubles to center field. Cam Gallagher walks. Whit Merrifield homers. Cam Gallagher scores. Nicky Lopez scores. Adalberto Mondesi called out on strikes. Hunter Dozier strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Royals 3, Indians 3.

Indians third. Cesar Hernandez singles to center field. Mike Freeman strikes out swinging. Francisco Lindor homers to right field. Cesar Hernandez scores. Carlos Santana grounds out to shallow right field, Nicky Lopez to Hunter Dozier. Franmil Reyes strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Indians 5, Royals 3.

Royals seventh. Alex Gordon reaches on error. Fielding error by Carlos Santana. Matt Reynolds reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Alex Gordon out at second. Edward Olivares singles to center field. Matt Reynolds to third. Nicky Lopez reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Edward Olivares out at second. Matt Reynolds scores. Cam Gallagher doubles to left field. Nicky Lopez scores. Whit Merrifield pops out to shallow center field to Francisco Lindor.

2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Royals 5, Indians 5.

Royals eighth. Adalberto Mondesi singles to shallow left field. Hunter Dozier singles to left field. Adalberto Mondesi to third. Maikel Franco out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Delino DeShields. Adalberto Mondesi scores. Alex Gordon singles to right field. Hunter Dozier to third. Ryan McBroom pinch-hitting for Matt Reynolds. Ryan McBroom walks. Alex Gordon to second. Edward Olivares strikes out swinging. Nicky Lopez hit by pitch. Bubba Starling to second. Alex Gordon to third. Hunter Dozier scores. Cam Gallagher strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Royals 7, Indians 5.

Royals ninth. Whit Merrifield doubles to deep left field. Adalberto Mondesi out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Adam Plutko to Carlos Santana. Whit Merrifield to third. Hunter Dozier pops out to shortstop to Francisco Lindor. Maikel Franco singles to shallow center field. Whit Merrifield scores. Alex Gordon pops out to second base to Cesar Hernandez.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Royals 8, Indians 5.

Indians ninth. Franmil Reyes strikes out swinging. Tyler Naquin singles to right field. Josh Naylor singles to right field. Tyler Naquin to third. Sandy Leon grounds out to shallow right field, Hunter Dozier to Whit Merrifield to Hunter Dozier. Josh Naylor to second. Tyler Naquin scores. Delino DeShields strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Royals 8, Indians 6.