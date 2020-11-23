Recommended Video:

Statistics after 10 games

COMP AVG TD INT
PASSING ATT. COM PCT YARDS GAIN TD PCT INT PCT LONG RATE
Mahomes 374 254 67.9 3035 8.12 27 7.2 2 0.5 54t 114.3
Henne 6 5 83.3 30 5.0 0 0.0 0 0.0 11 87.5
Townsend 1 1 100.0 13 13.0 0 0.0 0 0.0 13 118.8
Kelce 1 1 100.0 4 4.0 0 0.0 0 0.0 4 83.3
TEAM 382 261 68.3 3004 8.07 27 7.1 2 0.5 54t 114
OPPONENTS 339 215 63.4 2216 6.84 14 4.1 10 2.9 72t 84
RUSHING ATT. YARDS AVG LONG TD
Edwards-Helaire 140 655 4.7 31 4
Mahomes 39 187 4.8 21 2
Williams 20 80 4.0 13t 1
Bell 23 79 3.4 16 1
Hill 10 60 6.0 22 1
D.Thompson 13 52 4.0 14 0
Hardman 2 16 8.0 13 0
Washington 3 5 1.7 3 0
Watkins 1 3 3.0 3 0
Sherman 2 2 1.0 2 0
Henne 5 -2 -0.4 1t 1
TEAM 258 1137 4.4 31 10
OPPONENTS 288 1335 4.6 43 10
RECEIVING NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD
Kelce 66 896 13.6 45 7
Hill 55 752 13.7 54t 10
Edwards-Helaire 29 232 8.0 24 1
Robinson 27 264 9.8 28 2
Hardman 26 411 15.8 49t 3
Watkins 21 222 10.6 21 2
Williams 12 82 6.8 15 0
Pringle 9 108 12.0 37 0
Bell 5 37 7.4 18 0
Keizer 5 48 9.6 22 0
Yelder 2 10 5.0 5 0
Fisher 1 2 2.0 2t 1
Kemp 1 11 11.0 11 0
Sherman 1 5 5.0 5t 1
Washington 1 2 2.0 2 0
TEAM 261 3082 11.8 54t 27
OPPONENTS 215 2320 10.8 72t 14
INTERCEPTIONS NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD
Sorensen 3 67 22.3 50t 1
Mathieu 2 43 21.5 25t 1
Sneed 2 39 19.5 39 0
Fenton 1 31 31.0 31 0
Breeland 1 29 29.0 29 0
Thornhill 1 20 20.0 20 0
TEAM 10 229 22.9 50t 2
OPPONENTS 2 47 23.5 47 0
SACKS NO.
Jones 5.5
Clark 4.0
Charlton 2.0
Danna 1.0
Gay 1.0
Kpassagnon 1.0
Niemann 1.0
O'Daniel 1.0
Ward 1.0
Wharton 1.0
Okafor 0.5
TEAM 19.0
OPPONENTS 13.0
GROSS NET IN
PUNTING NO. YARDS AVG AVG 20 LONG BLK
Townsend 29 1380 47.6 40.5 10 67 0
TEAM 29 1380 47.6 40.5 10 67 0
OPPONENTS 30 1403 46.8 44.6 15 61 0
PUNT RETURNS NO. FC YARDS AVG LONG TD
Hardman 10 0 66 6.6 16 0
Hill 1 0 0 0.0 0 0
Robinson 1 0 0 0.0 0 0
TEAM 12 0 66 5.5 16 0
OPPONENTS 8 0 85 10.6 24 0
KICKOFF RETURNS NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD
Pringle 7 247 35.3 102t 1
Watts 1 28 28.0 28 0
Hardman 7 148 21.1 31 0
Robinson 1 21 21.0 21 0
TEAM 16 444 27.8 102t 1
OPPONENTS 16 407 25.4 93t 1
OFF. DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIES FUM REC. REC.
Bell 1 0 0
Breeland 0 0 1
Clark 0 0 1
Henne 1 0 0
Hill 1 0 0
Keizer 1 0 0
Kelce 1 0 0
Mahomes 1 1 0
Mathieu 0 1 0
Niemann 0 0 2
Robinson 1 0 0
D.Thompson 1 0 0
Watkins 1 0 0
Wharton 1 0 1
Williams 0 1 0
TEAM 10 3 5
OPPONENTS 11 2 5
SCORE BY QUARTERS 1 2 3 4 OT TOT
TEAM 60 105 51 102 3 321
OPPONENTS 53 67 6 88 0 214
TOUCHDOWNS LONG
SCORING TOT RUS REC RET XP XPA FG FGA FG SAF TOT
Butker 0 0 0 0 32 38 15 17 58 0 77
Hill 11 1 10 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 66
Kelce 7 0 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 42
Edwards-Helaire 5 4 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 30
Hardman 3 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 20
Mahomes 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 16
Robinson 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 12
Watkins 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 12
Williams 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 8
Bell 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
Fisher 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
Henne 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
Mathieu 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
Pringle 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
Sherman 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
Sorensen 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
TEAM 40 10 27 1 32 38 15 17 58 0 285
OPPONENTS 25 10 14 1 22 24 14 19 55 0 192
FIELD GOALS 1-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50+
Butker 1/ 1 3/ 3 7/ 7 1/ 3 3/ 3
TEAM 1/ 1 3/ 3 7/ 7 1/ 3 3/ 3
OPPONENTS 0/ 0 2/ 2 3/ 3 8/ 9 1/ 5