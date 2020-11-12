Kansas City Chiefs
Statistics after 9 games
|
|
|
|COMP
|
|AVG
|
|TD
|
|INT
|
|
|PASSING
|ATT.
|COM
|PCT
|YARDS
|GAIN
|TD
|PCT
|INT
|PCT
|LONG
|RATE
|Mahomes
|329
|220
|66.9
|2687
|8.17
|25
|7.6
|1
|0.3
|54t
|115.9
|Henne
|6
|5
|83.3
|30
|5.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|11
|87.5
|Townsend
|1
|1
|100.0
|13
|13.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|13
|118.8
|TEAM
|336
|226
|67.3
|2652
|8.12
|25
|7.4
|1
|0.3
|54t
|115
|OPPONENTS
|308
|192
|62.3
|1941
|6.64
|11
|3.6
|9
|2.9
|72t
|81
|RUSHING
|ATT.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Edwards-Helaire
|126
|586
|4.7
|31
|2
|Mahomes
|35
|171
|4.9
|21
|2
|Williams
|20
|80
|4.0
|13t
|1
|Hill
|8
|62
|7.8
|22
|1
|Bell
|16
|54
|3.4
|16
|0
|D.Thompson
|13
|52
|4.0
|14
|0
|Hardman
|2
|16
|8.0
|13
|0
|Washington
|3
|5
|1.7
|3
|0
|Watkins
|1
|3
|3.0
|3
|0
|Sherman
|2
|2
|1.0
|2
|0
|Henne
|5
|-2
|-0.4
|1t
|1
|TEAM
|231
|1029
|4.5
|31
|7
|OPPONENTS
|262
|1246
|4.8
|43
|9
|RECEIVING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Kelce
|58
|769
|13.3
|45
|6
|Hill
|44
|650
|14.8
|54t
|9
|Edwards-Helaire
|28
|224
|8.0
|24
|1
|Hardman
|25
|395
|15.8
|49t
|3
|Robinson
|21
|220
|10.5
|28
|2
|Watkins
|21
|222
|10.6
|21
|2
|Williams
|9
|60
|6.7
|15
|0
|Pringle
|6
|91
|15.2
|37
|0
|Bell
|4
|26
|6.5
|18
|0
|Keizer
|4
|43
|10.8
|22
|0
|Yelder
|2
|10
|5.0
|5
|0
|Fisher
|1
|2
|2.0
|2t
|1
|Kemp
|1
|11
|11.0
|11
|0
|Sherman
|1
|5
|5.0
|5t
|1
|Washington
|1
|2
|2.0
|2
|0
|TEAM
|226
|2730
|12.1
|54t
|25
|OPPONENTS
|192
|2045
|10.7
|72t
|11
|INTERCEPTIONS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Sorensen
|2
|54
|27.0
|50t
|1
|Mathieu
|2
|43
|21.5
|25t
|1
|Sneed
|2
|39
|19.5
|39
|0
|Fenton
|1
|31
|31.0
|31
|0
|Breeland
|1
|29
|29.0
|29
|0
|Thornhill
|1
|20
|20.0
|20
|0
|TEAM
|9
|216
|24.0
|50t
|2
|OPPONENTS
|1
|47
|47.0
|47
|0
|SACKS
|NO.
|Jones
|5.5
|Clark
|4.0
|Charlton
|2.0
|Danna
|1.0
|Gay
|1.0
|Kpassagnon
|1.0
|Niemann
|1.0
|O'Daniel
|1.0
|Ward
|1.0
|Wharton
|1.0
|Okafor
|0.5
|TEAM
|19.0
|OPPONENTS
|13.0
|
|
|
|GROSS
|NET
|IN
|
|
|PUNTING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|AVG
|20
|LONG
|BLK
|Townsend
|27
|1273
|47.1
|40.0
|10
|67
|0
|TEAM
|27
|1273
|47.1
|40.0
|10
|67
|0
|OPPONENTS
|28
|1330
|47.5
|45.1
|14
|61
|0
|PUNT RETURNS
|NO.
|FC
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Hardman
|10
|0
|66
|6.6
|16
|0
|Hill
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|11
|0
|66
|6.0
|16
|0
|OPPONENTS
|6
|0
|74
|12.3
|24
|0
|KICKOFF RETURNS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Pringle
|4
|180
|45.0
|102t
|1
|Watts
|1
|28
|28.0
|28
|0
|Hardman
|7
|148
|21.1
|31
|0
|Robinson
|1
|21
|21.0
|21
|0
|TEAM
|13
|377
|29.0
|102t
|1
|OPPONENTS
|16
|407
|25.4
|93t
|1
|
|
|OFF.
|DEF.
|FUMBLES/RECOVERIES
|FUM
|REC.
|REC.
|Bell
|1
|0
|0
|Breeland
|0
|0
|1
|Clark
|0
|0
|1
|Henne
|1
|0
|0
|Hill
|1
|0
|0
|Keizer
|1
|0
|0
|Kelce
|1
|0
|0
|Mahomes
|1
|1
|0
|Mathieu
|0
|1
|0
|Niemann
|0
|0
|2
|Robinson
|1
|0
|0
|D.Thompson
|1
|0
|0
|Watkins
|1
|0
|0
|Wharton
|1
|0
|1
|Williams
|0
|1
|0
|TEAM
|10
|3
|5
|OPPONENTS
|11
|2
|5
|SCORE BY QUARTERS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|TOT
|TEAM
|53
|98
|44
|88
|3
|286
|OPPONENTS
|39
|64
|6
|74
|0
|183
|
|TOUCHDOWNS
|
|
|
|
|
|LONG
|
|
|SCORING
|TOT
|RUS
|REC
|RET
|FG
|FGA
|FG
|SAF
|TOT
|Butker
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|17
|58
|0
|72
|Hill
|10
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|60
|Kelce
|6
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Hardman
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Edwards-Helaire
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Mahomes
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|Robinson
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Watkins
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Williams
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Fisher
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Henne
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Mathieu
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Pringle
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Sherman
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Sorensen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|TEAM
|35
|7
|25
|1
|15
|17
|58
|0
|255
|OPPONENTS
|21
|9
|11
|1
|13
|18
|55
|0
|165
|FIELD GOALS
|1-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50+
|Butker
|1/
|1
|3/
|3
|7/
|7
|1/
|3
|3/
|3
|TEAM
|1/
|1
|3/
|3
|7/
|7
|1/
|3
|3/
|3
|OPPONENTS
|0/
|0
|2/
|2
|2/
|2
|8/
|9
|1/
|5