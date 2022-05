Orioles second. Ramon Urias called out on strikes. Anthony Bemboom grounds out to second base, Nicky Lopez to Hunter Dozier. Jorge Mateo singles to left center field. Cedric Mullins doubles to deep right field. Jorge Mateo scores. Trey Mancini grounds out to shortstop, Bobby Witt Jr. to Hunter Dozier.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Orioles 1, Royals 0.

Royals third. Bobby Witt Jr. lines out to shortstop to Jorge Mateo. Kyle Isbel doubles to deep right field. Nicky Lopez walks. Edward Olivares singles to center field. Nicky Lopez to third. Kyle Isbel scores. Andrew Benintendi grounds out to shallow infield. Michael A. Taylor out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Royals 1, Orioles 1.

Royals fifth. Bobby Witt Jr. singles to left field. Kyle Isbel singles to shallow right field. Bobby Witt Jr. to second. Nicky Lopez reaches on a fielder's choice to first base. Kyle Isbel to third. Bobby Witt Jr. scores. Throwing error by Ryan Mountcastle. Michael A. Taylor pops out to second base to Rougned Odor. Andrew Benintendi out on a sacrifice fly to left field to Austin Hays. Kyle Isbel scores. Salvador Perez flies out to right field to Anthony Santander.

2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Royals 3, Orioles 1.

Orioles fifth. Trey Mancini pops out to Hunter Dozier. Anthony Santander flies out to deep center field to Michael A. Taylor. Austin Hays singles to right field. Ryan Mountcastle doubles to deep left field. Austin Hays scores. Rougned Odor flies out to left field to Andrew Benintendi.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Royals 3, Orioles 2.

Orioles seventh. Trey Mancini singles. Anthony Santander grounds out to first base. Trey Mancini out at second. Austin Hays walks. Ryan Mountcastle singles to right center field. Austin Hays to second. Rougned Odor doubles, advances to 3rd. Ryan Mountcastle scores. Austin Hays scores. Ramon Urias strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Orioles 4, Royals 3.

Royals eighth. Michael A. Taylor flies out to shallow center field to Anthony Santander. Andrew Benintendi singles to center field. Salvador Perez singles to shallow center field. Andrew Benintendi to third. Ryan O'Hearn out on a sacrifice fly to left field to Austin Hays. Andrew Benintendi scores. Hunter Dozier walks. Salvador Perez to second. Whit Merrifield reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Hunter Dozier out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Royals 4, Orioles 4.

Royals ninth. Bobby Witt Jr. flies out to right field to Anthony Santander. Kyle Isbel grounds out to shortstop, Jorge Mateo to Ryan Mountcastle. Nicky Lopez reaches on error. Fielding error by Rougned Odor. Michael A. Taylor singles to left field. Nicky Lopez scores. Andrew Benintendi singles to left center field. Michael A. Taylor to second. Salvador Perez singles to right field. Andrew Benintendi to third. Michael A. Taylor scores. Emmanuel Rivera pinch-hitting for Ryan O'Hearn. Emmanuel Rivera walks. MJ Melendez to second. Hunter Dozier strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 3 hits, 2 errors, 3 left on. Royals 6, Orioles 4.