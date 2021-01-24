Kansas City 38, Buffalo 24

Buffalo 9 3 3 9 — 24 Kansas City 0 21 10 7 — 38 First Quarter Buf_FG Bass 51, 11:27. Buf_Knox 3 pass from Allen (kick failed), 6:14. Second Quarter KC_Hardman 3 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 14:16. KC_Darr.Williams 6 run (Butker kick), 9:35. KC_Edwards-Helaire 1 run (Butker kick), 4:12. Buf_FG Bass 20, :11. Third Quarter KC_FG Butker 45, 10:48. Buf_FG Bass 27, 5:49. KC_Kelce 1 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 3:29. Fourth Quarter KC_Kelce 5 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 7:36. Buf_McKenzie 6 pass from Allen (return failed), 4:08. Buf_FG Bass 51, 3:14. A_16,993. ___ Buf KC First downs 24 29 Total Net Yards 363 439 Rushes-yards 18-129 25-114 Passing 234 325 Punt Returns 1-0 1-0 Kickoff Returns 0-0 3-68 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-30 Comp-Att-Int 28-48-1 29-38-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 4-53 1-0 Punts 3-49.3 1-44.0 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1 Penalties-Yards 4-38 3-32 Time of Possession 28:51 31:09 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_Buffalo, Allen 7-88, Singletary 6-17, Yeldon 3-15, McKenzie 2-9. Kansas City, Williams 13-52, Hardman 1-50, Edwards-Helaire 6-7, Mahomes 5-5. PASSING_Buffalo, Allen 28-48-1-287. Kansas City, Mahomes 29-38-0-325. RECEIVING_Buffalo, Beasley 7-88, Diggs 6-77, Knox 6-42, Yeldon 4-41, Brown 2-24, Singletary 2-9, McKenzie 1-6. Kansas City, Kelce 13-118, Hill 9-172, Pringle 3-22, Hardman 2-4, Williams 1-9, Edwards-Helaire 1-0. MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.