Kane scores in overtime, Blackhawks beat Ducks 3-2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Kane scored 24 second into overtime off a pass from Jonathan Toews and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 Sunday night.

Rookie Adam Boqvist scored his first career NHL goal and Alex DeBrincat scored on a two-man advantage as the Blackhawks spoiled the 1,000th career game of Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf.

Sam Steel and Nick Ritchie scored for Anaheim. Ryan Miller had 34 saves.

Toews, stopped in traffic shortly after overtime began, spun around and slipped a cross-ice pass to Kane, who lifted the puck over the shoulder of Miller for the winner.

Blackhawks goalie Robin Lehner made 36 saves in the victory as Chicago won for just the second time in eight games. The Blackhawks also became the last Western Conference team to win a game on the road.

Steel had a second-period goal and Ritchie tied the game 2-2 at the 6:17 mark of the third period on a power-play goal, with an assist from Steel. Getzlaf had an assist.

Boqvist, who made his NHL debut Saturday night against the Los Angeles Kings, scored through traffic in front of the goal at 9:21 of the first period on a shot that hit off the right post and deflected into the net.

Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane celebrates scoring the game-winning goal during the overtime period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. The Blackhawks won 3-2.

Boqvist, the No. 8 overall selection in the 2018 draft, played 14 minutes, 44 seconds on Sunday after playing 15:38 a day earlier.

It was just the second loss at home in eight games for the Ducks, who entered with three victories in their last four games.

Just over six minutes after Boqvist scored for the first time, DeBrincat took a cross-ice pass from Kane and scored his fourth of the season on a deflection off Miller's right pad.

Getzlaf's milestone game came two days after he scored the winner in overtime against the Vancouver Canucks.

NOTES: In addition to Getzlaf's 1,000th game, it was the 2,000th game in the history of the Ducks franchise. ... Getzlaf received a video board tribute midway through the first period that drew appreciation from both benches, as well as a standing ovation from the crowd. ... Blackhawks D Erik Gustafsson was back in the lineup after he was a healthy scratch Saturday against the Los Angeles Kings.

UP NEXT

Blackhawks: At San Jose Sharks on Tuesday.

Ducks: Host Minnesota Wild on Tuesday.

More AP NHL: www.apnews.com/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports