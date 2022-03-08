Kaba, Smith lead No. 25 UCF women over Tulsa in AAC quarters

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Masseny Kaba scored a career-high 23 points, Brittney Smith had her sixth career double-double and UCF celebrated its first Top 25 ranking with an 69-54 win over Tulsa in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference tournament on Tuesday.

The top-seeded Knights (23-3), who moved into the AP rankings at 25 on Monday, ran their winning streak to 11, the last two coming over the eighth-seeded Golden Hurricanes after a 61-48 win to close the regular season. They play the winner of fifth-seeded SMU and fourth-seeded Temple in the semifinals on Friday.