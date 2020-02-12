Juventus extends partnership with Allianz in 100M euro deal

Recommended Video:

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus extended its sponsorship agreement with Allianz on Wednesday in a deal worth more than 100 million euros ($109 million) to the Serie A giant.

The new deal means the Allianz logo will be on the team's training and warmup shirts for the next 10 years, starting with Thursday’s Italian Cup semifinal at AC Milan.

The agreement also includes the extension of the Allianz Stadium’s naming rights for seven seasons — from July 1, 2023 until June 30, 2030 — as well as some sponsorship rights related to the women's team.

“The total agreement consideration is 103.1 million euros ($112 million) to be added on top of the existing agreements,” Juventus said in a statement.

Juventus signed a six-year agreement with the insurance giant in 2017 for its stadium naming rights.

Juventus is bidding for a record-extending ninth successive Serie A title and is currently top of the table with Inter Milan.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports