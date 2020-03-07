Juuse Saros, Predators shut out Stars for 2nd time in 3 days

DALLAS (AP) — Juuse Saros shut out Dallas for the second time in three days, Ryan Ellis gained a measure of revenge with the only goal and the Nashville Predators beat the Stars 1-0 on Saturday.

Saros made 37 saves after stopping 33 in a 2-0 victory in Nashville on Thursday night. He has four shutouts this season and 11 overall, and is 6-0-1 against the Stars.

Ellis scored on a power play midway through the second period. Matt Duchene’s shot from the left point went over the net and bounded to Ellis for a wrist shot between goalie Ben Bishop and the left goal post.

Ellis missed 20 games after the Stars’ Corey Perry elbowed him in the face the last time the Predators played in Dallas on Jan. 1. Perry received a five-game suspension.

Bishop made 22 saves. Dallas has allowed seven goals in 16 penalty kills in the the last four games. The Stars are 0-3-2 in their last five games. They have not scored in 134:26.

The Predators have scored four goals in their last three games.

Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (59) and Dallas Stars right wing Corey Perry (10) battle for the puck as Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Dallas.

NOTES: Stars RW Alexander Radulov sat out because of illness. … Dallas' power play is 3 for 21 in the last eight games. … There were five roughing penalties. … The Stars honored referee Gord Dwyer for reaching the milestone of 1,000 NHL games. He has been a full-time referee since 2006.

UP NEXT

Predators: At Montreal on Tuesday night.

Stars: Host the New York Rangers on Tuesday night.