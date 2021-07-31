Justin Turner hits go-ahead HR, Dodgers top Diamondbacks 8-3 DAVID BRANDT, AP Sports Writer July 31, 2021 Updated: July 31, 2021 11:51 p.m.
PHOENIX (AP) — Justin Turner hit a go-ahead, two-run homer, Albert Pujols had a pair of RBI singles and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-3 on Saturday night.
The game was tied at 3 in the seventh when Turner squared up a pitch from reliever Stefan Crichton that easily sailed over the left field wall and into the Diamondbacks bullpen. The Dodgers tacked on two more runs in the inning, including one on a pinch-hit, RBI single from Albert Pujols to take a 7-3 lead.