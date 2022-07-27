Junk shuts down Royals, Angels cruise 4-0 to take series

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Janson Junk pitched five-plus innings of four-hit ball for the Angels on Wednesday, earning his first major league win and watching the Los Angeles bullpen shut down the Kansas City Royals the rest of the way in a 4-0 victory.
Shohei Ohtani reached base three times and drove in a run, pacing a scuffling Angels offense that managed to capitalize on the Royals' shoddy fielding and get their first series win since June 27-29 against the White Sox.