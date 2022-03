David J. Phillip/AP

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — World Series MVP Jorge Soler is guaranteed $36 million in his three-year contract with the Miami Marlins and can earn up to $40 million.

The 30-year-old outfielder gets $12 million this year, $15 million in 2023 and $9 million in 2024 as part of the deal announced Tuesday. His 2024 salary can escalate by up to $4 million based on plate appearances in 2023: $500,000 apiece for 350 and 400, and $1 million each for 450, 500 and 550.