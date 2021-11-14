Jones tosses 3 TDs, Mayfield hurt as Pats beat Browns 45-7 KYLE HIGHTOWER, AP Sports Writer Nov. 14, 2021 Updated: Nov. 14, 2021 5:17 p.m.
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Mac Jones threw three touchdown passes, rookie Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for a career-high 100 yards and two scores, and the New England Patriots rolled to a 45-7 victory over Cleveland Sunday as the Browns lost quarterback Baker Mayfield to a knee injury.
The Patriots (6-4) won their fourth straight game. The Browns (5-5) have dropped four of their last six and haven't won at New England since 1992, when Bill Belichick was their coach.