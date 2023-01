LOS ANGELES (AP) — Freshman Londynn Jones scored 13 of her career-high 22 points in the second half and No. 12 UCLA used a big fourth-quarter run to beat Southern California 61-60 Sunday.

Emily Bessoir hit 3 of 5 from 3-point range and finished with 11 points for UCLA (13-2, 2-1 Pac-12). Charisma Osborne scored six of her nine points in the fourth quarter, including a jumper in the lane that made it 55-54 with 3:31 to play and gave the Bruins their first lead since early in the second quarter.