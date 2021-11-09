Jokic, Morris fracas mars Nuggets' 113-96 win over Heat DENNIS GEORGATOS, Associated Press Nov. 9, 2021 Updated: Nov. 9, 2021 1:21 a.m.
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 25 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists before the NBA MVP was ejected for violently slamming his shoulder into Markieff Morris, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Miami Heat 113-96 on Monday night.
The Heat said Morris has an apparent neck injury. Jokic said he saw a replay of the altercation and recoiled when he saw how hard Morris’ head hit the floor.
Written By
DENNIS GEORGATOS