Johnson rallies SE Louisiana to 28-27 victory over McNeese

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Cephus Johnson III threw three touchdown passes, Carlos Washington Jr. added a go-ahead scoring run in the fourth quarter and Southeast Louisiana rallied to defeat McNeese 28-27 on Saturday night.

Walker Wood connected with Deonta McMahon for a 5-yard touchdown with 51 seconds left in the second quarter for McNeese. Eli Sawyer threw an interception on first down for Southeast Louisiana (5-3, 2-1 Southland Conference) and Wood turned in a 42-yard touchdown run on the next play to give the Cowboys a 20-14 lead at halftime.