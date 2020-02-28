Johnson leads way for Tennessee St. over Jacksonville St.

Recommended Video:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Shakem Johnson had 17 points as Tennessee State topped Jacksonville State 65-55 on Thursday night.

Wesley Harris had 13 points and seven rebounds for Tennessee State (17-13, 9-8 Ohio Valley Conference). Michael Littlejohn added 10 points and six rebounds.

Jacksonville State scored 13 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Kayne Henry had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Gamecocks (12-18, 7-10). Jacara Cross added 12 points.

The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Gamecocks for the season. Tennessee State defeated Jacksonville State 72-62 on Jan. 30. Tennessee State finishes out the regular season against Belmont at home on Saturday. Jacksonville State finishes out the regular season against Tennessee Tech at home on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com