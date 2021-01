CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Kevin Johnson had 17 points as Nicholls State narrowly beat Central Arkansas 74-72 on Saturday.

Najee Garvin had 16 points for Nicholls State (6-5, 4-1 Southland Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive win. Andre Jones added 12 points. Ty Gordon had 11 points, nine assists and six rebounds.