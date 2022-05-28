Johnson flashes speed, charm in 1st shot at winning Indy 500 DAN GELSTON, AP Sports Writer May 28, 2022 Updated: May 28, 2022 1:56 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of11 Jimmie Johnson speaks during the drivers meeting for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Indianapolis. Darron Cummings/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Jimmie Johnson walks with his daughter following the drivers meeting for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Indianapolis. Darron Cummings/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Alex Palou, right, of Spain, takes a photo with Jimmie Johnson during the drivers meeting for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Indianapolis. Darron Cummings/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Jimmie Johnson, left, and Alex Palou, of Spain, look at rings during the drivers meeting for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Indianapolis. Darron Cummings/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Helio Castroneves, left, of Brazil, talks with Jimmie Johnson during the drivers meeting for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Indianapolis. Darron Cummings/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Jimmie Johnson sits in his pit box before the final practice for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Friday, May 27, 2022, in Indianapolis. Darron Cummings/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Jimmie Johnson takes a photo during the drivers meeting for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Indianapolis. Darron Cummings/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jimmie Johnson shared late-night laughs with Jimmy Fallon, crushed the fastest speeds of his life, signed autographs for fellow drivers and saved a sideways slide in his first Indianapolis 500 qualifying run.
All that’s left for the 46-year-old Indy rookie is winning the race.