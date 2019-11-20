Joe’s 33-point effort sends Arkansas past Texas Southern

FAYETEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Isaiah Joe scored 29 of his game-high 33 points in the second half and helped Arkansas defeat Texas Southern on Tuesday night at Bud Walton Arena, 82-51.

The Razorbacks (4-0) won their fourth straight blitzing the visitors in the second half 45-27. Joe’s 33 was one off his career high set against Florida International on Dec. 1 last year.

Arkansas did not make a 3-pointer in the first half but led by 13 at the break courtesy of 12 forced turnovers and limited the Tigers to 31 percent shooting from the field.

Jimmy Whitt Jr. had 17 points on 8 of 13 shooting with 10 rebounds and Desi Sills added 10 points for the Razorbacks.

Texas Southern (0-4), coached by former LSU boss Johnny Jones, was led by Tyrik Armstrong with 15 points.

BIG PICTURE

Texas Southern: The Tigers have not played a game at home this season and won’t until they host Lamar on Nov. 30. Their opponents thus far have been San Diego State, Wichita State and South Dakota.

Arkansas: The first road test of the season will come on Monday for Arkansas, as it visits Georgia Tech who will have already faced a Southeastern Conference opponent in Georgia in preparation.

UP NEXT

Texas Southern is on the road for the fifth straight time on Saturday at Northern Kentucky.

Arkansas hosts South Dakota on Friday in the final game of the Collegiate Hoops Roadshow.

