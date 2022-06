This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 3 John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less 3 of 3





PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joe Girardi was fired by the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday after his team's terrible start, becoming the first major league manager to lose his job this season.

Philadelphia said bench coach Rob Thomson will become interim manager for the rest of the season.