Jets report for camp without unsigned Quinnen Williams

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets have reported for training camp without top draft pick Quinnen Williams, who remains unsigned.

The defensive lineman was the No. 3 overall selection in April out of Alabama. Williams is slotted to receive a four-year contract worth $32.6 million fully guaranteed, with a fifth-year team option. The sticking point appears to be the schedule of how Williams' signing bonus — about $21.7 million — will be paid.

According to published reports, Williams would like to receive the entire sum by the end of the year, while the team is looking to defer some of it into next year.

The sides could still reach an agreement before the Jets hold their first camp practice Thursday. Coach Adam Gase downplayed Williams' absence, saying it's all part of the business.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL