Jets promote longtime exec Hymie Elhai to team president

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets have promoted longtime executive Hymie Elhai to team president.

Elhai is in his 20th year with the franchise and spent the last five as the Jets' senior vice president of business affairs and general counsel. He takes over for Neil Glat, who stepped down last Friday and will be a senior adviser with the team.

The Jets also announced Tuesday that Brian Friedman has become executive vice president and chief operating officer. Friedman is in his 11th year with the team and most recently was a senior vice president and chief financial officer.

Elhai will report to chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson and oversee the Jets' business operations. He'll also work closely with coach Adam Gase and general manager Joe Douglas to integrate football and business operations.

The 43-year-old Elhai is a graduate of Rutgers Law School and Johns Hopkins University. He began his career with the Jets as in intern in 2000, and was hired as the team's manager of legal affairs and business development in 2002.

