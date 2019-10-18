Jets center Kalil injures shoulder, could miss game vs Pats

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets center Ryan Kalil injured a shoulder during practice and could miss the game against the New England Patriots on Monday night.

Coach Adam Gase says Friday the 34-year-old veteran was hurt Thursday and is undergoing treatment on the shoulder. The Jets will see how the shoulder responds over the next few days, but Kalil could sit out.

Jonotthan Harrison would start at center if Kalil can't play. Harrison was the projected starter until Kalil came out of retirement and signed with the Jets in August. Gase says the Jets are lucky to have a player such as Harrison who has experience as a starter at the position.

New York could be without another starter on the offensive line as left tackle Kelvin Beachum won't practice for the second straight day with an ankle injury.



