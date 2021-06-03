Jets' Scheifele suspended 4 games for late hit on Evans June 3, 2021 Updated: June 3, 2021 8:24 p.m.
1 of11 Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) hits Montreal Canadiens' Jake Evans (71) after Evans scored an empty-net goal during the third period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP) JOHN WOODS/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Montreal Canadiens' Jake Evans (71) scores an empty-net goal as Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) defends during the third period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP) JOHN WOODS/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) hits Montreal Canadiens' Jake Evans (71) after Evans scored an empty-net goal during the third period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP) JOHN WOODS/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) hits Montreal Canadiens' Jake Evans (71) after Evans scored an empty-net goal during the third period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP) JOHN WOODS/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) hits Montreal Canadiens' Jake Evans (71) after Evans scored an empty-net goal during the third period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP) JOHN WOODS/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) hits Montreal Canadiens' Jake Evans (71) after Evans scored an empty-net goal during the third period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP) JOHN WOODS/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Montreal Canadiens' Jake Evans is taken off the ice on a stretcher after getting hit by Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele during the third period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP) JOHN WOODS/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
NEW YORK (AP) — Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele was suspended for four games by the NHL on Thursday night for a crushing late hit on Montreal's Jake Evans in Game 1 of the second-round series.
Evans was taken off the ice on a stretcher with 57 seconds left Wednesday night in Montreal’s 5-3 victory after being hit in the head and shoulder area an instant after tucking in an empty-net goal. Evans chased down the puck behind the net, tightly circled back around the goal cage and scored just before Scheifele’s sent him crashing to the ice. Scheifele was given a major for charging and a game misconduct.