Jets-Patriots Stats
|New York
|0
|0
|7
|7—14
|New England
|13
|7
|10
|0—30
|First Quarter
NE_Michel 5 run (kick failed), 7:55.
NE_Dorsett 25 pass from Brady (Gostkowski kick), 4:25.
|Second Quarter
NE_Edelman 3 pass from Brady (Gostkowski kick), 13:34.
|Third Quarter
NE_FG Gostkowski 37, 8:49.
NE_Burkhead 2 run (Gostkowski kick), 3:07.
NYJ_Maulet 0 fumble return (Ficken kick), :21.
|Fourth Quarter
NYJ_Adams 61 interception return (Ficken kick), 6:23.
A_65,878.
|NYJ
|NE
|First downs
|6
|21
|Total Net Yards
|105
|381
|Rushes-yards
|20-36
|27-68
|Passing
|69
|313
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|8-44
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-61
|1-24
|Comp-Att-Int
|12-22-1
|30-45-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|5-29
|1-7
|Punts
|10-46.4
|7-44.3
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|5-67
|8-70
|Time of Possession
|24:46
|35:14
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_New York, Bell 18-35, Montgomery 2-1. New England, Burkhead 11-47, Dorsett 2-12, Michel 9-11, Gordon 1-1, Brady 2-(minus 1), Bolden 2-(minus 2).
PASSING_New York, Falk 12-22-1-98. New England, Brady 28-42-0-306, Stidham 2-3-1-14.
RECEIVING_New York, Bell 4-28, R.Anderson 3-11, Berrios 2-29, Crowder 2-25, Griffin 1-5. New England, Edelman 7-62, Gordon 6-83, Dorsett 6-53, Burkhead 6-22, Meyers 2-38, Bolden 2-21, Izzo 1-41.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.