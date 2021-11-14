Jerami Grant scores 24 points, Pistons beat Raptors 127-121 IAN HARRISON, Associated Press Nov. 13, 2021 Updated: Nov. 13, 2021 11:27 p.m.
TORONTO (AP) — Jerami Grant scored 14 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter, Isaiah Stewart scored 20 and Detroit used a big finish to beat short-handed Toronto 127-121 on Saturday night, the Pistons’ fourth straight victory over the Raptors.
Killian Hayes had 13 points and a season-high 10 assists, Saddiq Bey scored 16 points, Josh Jackson had 15 points and Frank Jackson added 14 as the Pistons bounced back from Friday’s 20-point loss at Cleveland to win for the second time in three games, setting season-highs in points, assists (34), and made field goals (43).