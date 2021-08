Darron Cummings/AP

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Utah Jazz have agreed to acquire power forward Eric Paschall from the Warriors, sending a protected future second-round draft pick to Golden State in the swap, a person with direct knowledge of the trade's parameters said Wednesday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because nothing can be finalized until the NBA's moratorium period ends Friday. The Warriors will get a second-round draft pick via Memphis for 2026.