Jazz beat Wizards 123-98, extend winning streak to 7 games IAN NICHOLAS QUILLEN, Associated Press Dec. 11, 2021 Updated: Dec. 11, 2021 10:39 p.m.
1 of9 Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) shoots against Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans (42) and guard Raul Neto (19) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Washington. Nick Wass/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal, left, steals the ball away from Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Washington. Nick Wass/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (11) shoots against Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija, center, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Washington. Nick Wass/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) goes to the basket against Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans (42) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Washington. Nick Wass/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) shoots against Washington Wizards guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Washington. Nick Wass/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) dunks over Washington Wizards center Daniel Gafford (21) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Washington. Nick Wass/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 28 points, Rudy Gobert had 20 points and 11 rebounds and the Utah Jazz extended their winning streak to seven games with a 123-98 victory over the Washington Wizards on Saturday night.
Hassan Whiteside added 18 points and 14 rebounds off the bench as the Jazz completed a perfect four-game East Coast trip.
Written By
IAN NICHOLAS QUILLEN