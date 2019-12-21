Jarry, McCann help Penguins get past Oilers 5-2

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Tristan Jarry made 26 saves, Jared McCann scored and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-2 on Friday night.

Chad Ruhwedel, Joseph Blandisi, Kris Letang and Brandon Tanev also scored for the Penguins, who have won four straight.

Zack Kassian and Riley Sheahan scored for the Oilers, who have lost six of their last seven.

The Penguins scored eight minutes into the first period. Oilers goaltender Mike Smith got a piece of a Ruhwedel's point shot, only to see it slowly trickle behind him and into the net.

Pittsburgh made it 2-0 five minutes later when Zach Aston-Reese sprung Blandisi for a breakaway as he came out of the penalty box and beat Smith.

Edmonton got on the board seven minutes into the second period as Kassian tipped his 13th of the season past Jarry off a shot by Darnell Nurse.

The Penguins regained their two-goal edge with 4:22 left in the middle frame when McCann picked off a pass and went in on a clear breakaway, beating Smith with a backhand deke.

Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith (41) lets in a goal from Pittsburgh Penguins' Kris Letang, not seen, as Penguins' Teddy Blueger (53) and Jared McCann (19) watch during the third period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Codie McLachlan/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Oilers got a short-handed goal with 23 seconds left in the second as Sheahan elected to shoot on a 3-on-1 and capitalized.

Pittsburgh responded on the same power play 38 seconds into the third as Letang blasted home his ninth of the year.

Tanev put the game away with an empty-netter.

NOTES: The Penguins improved to 15-0-4 in their last 19 games against the Oilers, last losing in regulation to Edmonton on Jan. 10, 2006. ... The Penguins have been battling a number of injuries with Sidney Crosby (core muscle), Nick Bjugstad (lower body), Brian Dumoulin (lower body), Patric Hornqvist (lower body) and Justin Schultz (lower body) all out. ... Oklahoma State University star running back Chuba Hubbard, who hails from the Edmonton suburb of Sherwood Park, dropped the puck for a ceremonial faceoff. Hubbard had 1,936 yards rushing for the Cowboys this season, the second most in a single season at Oklahoma State behind NFL Hall of Famer Barry Sanders' NCAA-record season total of 2,850 in 1988.

UP NEXT

Penguins: At Vancouver on Saturday.

Oilers: Host Montreal on Saturday.

