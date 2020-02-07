Jarron Cumberland lifts Cincinnati past Wichita State 80-79

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Jarron Cumberland converted a go-ahead three-point play with 3.5 seconds remaining to lift Cincinnati to an 80-79 win over Wichita State on Thursday night.

Cincinnati led for most of the game but Wichita State took its first lead since midway through the first half on Dexter Dennis' 3-pointer with 58 seconds remaining for a 76-75 lead. Cumberland answered with two free throws before Grant Sherfield made Wichita State's eighth 3-pointer for a two-point lead.

After a timeout with 2.5 to go, Erik Stevenson inbounded the ball and got it back but his 3-pointer was off the mark at the buzzer.

Cumberland, the reigning American Athletic Conference player of the year, finished with 24 points. Keith Williams had 17 points for Cincinnati (15-7, 8-2), which earned its fifth straight win. Chris Vogt added 12 points and three blocks, and Tre Scott had 11 rebounds.

Jaime Echenique had 17 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks for the Shockers (17-5, 5-4). Dennis added 16 points and Jamarius Burton had 13 points.

